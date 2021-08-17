Oil sheen on the Mississippi River may be from illegal dumping

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Crews are working to skim a sheen of oil on the Mississippi River near the Merchant’s Bridge. The substance covers roughly a 1,000 square foot area. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the river and captured these images of the sheen and fish near the surface.

Investigators are looking for evidence of illegal dumping. When they find the person responsible for putting oil into a sewer they will be billed for restoration costs and possibly face other penalties.

The oil leaked into the river from a blocked sewer. The blockage caused the oil to flow into the river instead of a water treatment plant.

Metropolitan Sewer District crews have removed the blockage and fixed the issue. They are working to clean sewers in the area.