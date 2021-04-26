Oklahoma man sentenced in shooting at Missouri police car

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A 61-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a case involving shots being fired at a Seneca, Missouri, police car during a chase.
Kenneth Nelums, of Picher, Oklahoma, was sentenced Monday after entering Alford pleas to first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting occurred Sept. 12 during a chase that began when a Seneca officer tried to pull over a pickup truck.
Shots were fired at the officer’s car. No one was injured but the shots hit the police vehicle.
Another Oklahoma man and a man from Baxter Springs, Kansas, were sentenced earlier to 15 years in prison for their roles in the shooting.