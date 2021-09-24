Oktoberfest returns to Frontier Park in St. Charles this weekend

ST. CHARLES – Oktoberfest is back at Frontier Park in St. Charles Sept. 24-26.

COVID canceled the festival in 2020 and flooding in 2019 moved the festival from its usual location at Frontier Park. This year, it’s back for a three-day event filled with beer, food, events, games, vendors, music, and more.

Below is a list of events:

St. Charles Oktoberfest Opening Ceremony is Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Hofbrau Bier Garten.

FastLane Wiener Takes All is Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the event starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bud Light Beer Garden.

Kenricks Meat & Catering Brat Eating Contest is Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. at Hofbrau Bier Garten.

Samuel Adams Raise the Stein is Saturday, Sept. 25, at Riverside of the Hofbrau Bier Garten. Preliminary rounds will be from12:30-4:30 p.m. with the championship at 5 p.m.

Location: Hofbrau Bier Garten

Saint Charles Oktoberfest 5k and 10K Race is Sunday, Sept. 26, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the 7-UP Stage (Jaycee Stage)

Antique Car Show is Sunday, Sept. 26, with registration from 9 a.m. until noon and the show from noon until 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.



“A lot of beer, you’re going to have a lot of fun, a lot of food, a lot of good vibes just come down here and have fun,” Kevin Caldwell said.

He and the men’s basketball team at Lindenwood set up lawn games for people to enjoy all weekend.

Festival Hours are Friday, Sept. 24, from 4-11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.