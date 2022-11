ST. LOUIS – Thursday, November 17 is Old Newsboys Day in St. Louis.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch raise money for local children’s charities. Celebrities and other volunteers will be out on the streets from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., selling a special edition of the newspaper. All the money raised goes to children’s charities in our area.

You can buy a paper from Cardinals mascot Fredbird, or Blues mascot Louie at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Gravois Road.