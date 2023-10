ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County health inspector has temporarily shut down ‘Old Town Donuts’ Florissant location because of a roach infestation.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, that order was given Wednesday after multiple dead and live roaches were found in the kitchen.

A spokesman for the store says the shop is undergoing deep cleaning and will contact the Department of Health for a re-inspection.