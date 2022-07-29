ST. PETERS, Mo. – Ten puppies died at Stray Paws Rescue in Old Town St. Peters when the building took on a lot of water in Tuesday’s flash flooding.

15 adult dogs were able to be rescued from the facility on Depot Street with help from Central County Fire and Rescue crews, and they were back again on Friday to help with clean-up.

The rescue took on two feet of water on Tuesday. Central County Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Dave Maupin said, “Were here on duty or off duty.”

Other than rescuing the dogs, Central County also rescued approximately 40 people in the Old Town St. Peters area.

“The biggest thing we need to do is figure out what these people need. If it’s manpower to help clean out basements, if it’s utilities, electricians, plumbers, or dehumidifiers to try to dry out their homes,” Maupin said.