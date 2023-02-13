At long last, Yuengling comes to three Midwest states.

(Image courtesy: The Associated Press)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Yuengling (pronounced “ying-ling”) is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest craft breweries in the nation with six generations of Yuengling family ownership.

In October of last year, Yuengling announced in a Twitter post that they would be expanding into Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma in early 2023, and that time has finally arrived.

A Twitter post from Yuengling Brewery announcing their product will soon be sold in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Just last week, Yuengling began their Midwest expansion with keg sales. In the Southeast Kansas town of Baxter Springs, “Bricks and Brews Woodfire Grill and Pub” said they now have it on tap.

Many other restaurants and pubs also have it on tap in neighboring Missouri an Oklahoma.

Yuengling stated that package products of six, 12 and 24 packs will be available in Midwest stores early next month. Macadoodles Beer, Wine, and Spirit in Joplin said they’ll start selling the beer around March 6th.

The beers the company is shipping are their Traditional Lager and Light Lager, however they won’t be shipped from Pennsylvania. It will be brewed in Texas and distributed to the Midwest from there.