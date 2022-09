ST. LOUIS – The oldest McDonald’s in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.

After extensive renovations, the Crestwood McDonald’s hosts its grand reopening Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The original restaurant opened on the site back in 1958. This will be the third remodel of the original restaurant at the location.

As part of the celebration, chicken sandwiches will be 95 cents from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.