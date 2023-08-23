ELLISVILLE, Mo — The space that Shop ‘N Save once occupied is now home to a new store in Ellisville. Ollie’s, specializes in selling brand-new items that can be considered overstock or closeout items from other stores

Ollie’s “Good Stuff Cheap” opened its doors in Ellisville Wednesday. There was a celebration to open the store located at 15433 Manchester Rd. in the Ellisville Shopping Center.

Ollie’s is a store that sells brand-name, closeout items, and overstocked merchandise. It has a wide range of products in many different categories, such as home goods, clothes, and electronics.

The store’s unique way of doing business is to buy brand-name items that are often closeouts or extra stock from other stores and then sell them to customers at a discount.