Omicron cases rise among long-term care residents in St. Louis County, report says

ST. LOUIS – A new report from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) shows a significant increase in Omicron cases and deaths among those living in long-term care facilities.

The number of new infections reported has increased from 262 in December to 968 in January, according to a press release from DPH. A total of 44 people in long-term care facilities (LTC) have died from Omicron for the months of December and January.

“Throughout the pandemic, LTC residents have been among those most vulnerable to COVID-19,” the press release states.

“This group, which includes people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, reside in close quarters and often have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe outcomes from the virus. DPH is committed to protecting the health of these individuals.”

