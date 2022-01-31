Omicron continues decline in St. Louis region; hospitalizations trend downward

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS – Total hospitalizations in the St. Louis region crept below 1,000 patients for the first time since Jan. 2 as the omicron COVID surge in our region continues to wane. The decline in new hospital admissions is promising, but St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leaders caution the area hospitals are still teeming with COVID patients, many still fighting for life.

In a report released Monday afternoon, new hospitalization numbers from the past three days, show total hospitalizations—a combination of COVID-positive patients and suspected COVID patients—finally dropped below 1,000 people, with 987 patients on Jan. 29 and 973 patients on Jan. 30. The latest totals for today have 1,012 patients hospitalized.

Over the past three days, the task force says another 46 patients have died from COVID in its hospitals – which are made up of the SSM, BJC, Mercy, St Luke’s Hospital, and VA Hospital health systems. Exactly 174 patients were receiving critical care in ICU beds on Monday and 108 people are requiring ventilators in order to breathe. The 46 additional deaths reported by the Task Force push the region past 500 deaths in January alone.

The optimism today comes in the form of new hospital admissions, which have reached their lowest levels since the week after Christmas. On Monday, 127 new admissions were reported, following just 119 new admissions the day previous. Two hundred more people have been released from area hospitals in the last seven days than admitted, with 1,219 discharges countering 1,018 new admissions.

Additionally, the lowest number of pediatric patients in more than a month are included in Monday’s task force report. Only 25 children are now hospitalized with only four of them requiring ICU care. There were 64 children hospitalized on Jan. 7.