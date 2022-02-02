Omicron variant surge over in St. Louis as hospitalizations fall rapidly

The omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has now peaked in the St. Louis region, leaving a beleaguered healthcare system and more than 700 deaths in its wake.

In a report released Wednesday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the region’s hospitals have less than 900 COVID patients for the first time since January 1 and the lowest number of hospitalizations reported so far this year.

At its peak, the omicron surge forced 1,449 patients into hospital beds on Jan. 17 and stressed a depleted healthcare workforce in the area. On Wednesday, the task force reports total hospitalizations have plummeted to 842 patients – not close to the record lows during the nearly two-year-long pandemic, but a far cry below the record levels set just sixteen days ago.

Exactly 166 patients are listed in ICU beds today and receiving critical care for the virus; 104 patients are on ventilators. The 12 new deaths reported by the task force bring the total deaths to 777 people since the region first reported an omicron case on Dec. 3, 2021. Those deaths were reported at task force hospitals, comprised of the SSM, BJC, Mercy, St. Luke’s Hospital, and VA Hospital systems.

The task force numbers over the past two months show just how much of a virus tsunami the omicron surge proved to be. When the region recorded its first omicron case on December 3, there were a total of 447 patients in task force hospitals receiving COVID care. Omicron created an unstoppable wave of COVID transmission in the region, driving those hospitalizations up by 1,000 patients from Dec. 3, 2021 to Jan. 17, 2022, and culminating in that record total of 1,449 patients. In the past 16 days, total hospitalizations have been reduced by more than 600 patients.

Exactly 207 people were discharged in the past 24 hours by task force hospitals, countering the 121 new admissions. That means the region has seen discharges outnumber admissions 1,234 patients to 954 in the last seven days.