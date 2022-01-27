Omicron wane continues in St. Louis hospitals

ST. LOUIS – The omicron surge in St. Louis continues its retreat from area hospitals, according to new numbers released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The group reports another day of hospital admissions below 200 patients, continuing a week-long trend that has hospital discharges outpacing admissions.

Exactly 1,135 people are now hospitalized for COVID care in the region, down from more than 1,400 patients just a week ago.

The task force also reports the 7-day average of new patient admissions has fallen to 162 per day, down from an average of 219 on Jan. 15. Those numbers signal the omicron variant peak may have come and gone over the past week and the region may have begun the decline seen in other parts of the U.S. and world.

As of Thursday, there are 190 patients in ICU beds in area hospitals and 114 patients require ventilators to breathe. Those numbers also represent decreases from the numbers last week. Sixteen new deaths were reported since the last update yesterday. A total of 451 people have died in hospitals from COVID in January alone.

This graph shows the rise and decline of omicron over the past 82 days: