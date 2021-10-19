Ominous trailer for Ozark’s final season drops with premiere date

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Netflix has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Ozark. Part one will hit the internet on January 21, 2022. The final season is split into two parts. People Magazine says that each season has seven episodes.

The show is set in Missouri and stars Jason Bateman as a financial planner named Marty Byrde. He reluctantly moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks to launder hundreds of millions of dollars for a drug cartel.

The teaser trailer offers some interesting clues as to how the show will end. It beings with a voiceover by Bateman that says, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.”

“Why do I have this feeling that we both know you would be better off dead,” said Julia Garner, who plays Ruth.

“Sometimes if you don’t move forward, you die,” said Laura Linney who plays Wendy Byrde.

Marty and Wendy are led through a door as a man says, “Today is a beginning.”

Bateman also directed and served as an executive producer of the show. He won an Emmy for directing and Julia Garner won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The show was filmed on location in Lake of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri, as well as locations in Georgia. The production company behind the show was also responsible for the American adaptation of ‘House of Cards,’ another Netflix original series.