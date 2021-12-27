Omnicron variant contributing to St. Louis flight delays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Omicron variant has caused more flight cancellations, delays, and holiday travel headaches.

Hundreds of flight delays and cancelations continue across the country as major airlines like United and Delta have cut flights due to staff shortages and COVID-19. More than 1,000 flights around the U.S. were canceled Sunday.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, seven flights were canceled in St. Louis on Sunday, two flights on Alaska Airlines, three on Spirit, and two on Cape Air. There have also been more than 70 minor delays at the airport as well, according to FlightAware.com.

These additional cancellations followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the New York Times. The cancellations threaten to disrupt travel plans at a time when many are flying to spend the holidays with their families.

Roughly two million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration, and the numbers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were nearly double the figures last year.

Twelve percent of JetBlue flights, six percent of Delta Air Lines flights, five percent of United Airlines flights, and two percent of American Airlines flights on Sunday had been canceled by midday, according to FlightAware.