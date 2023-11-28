BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Giving Tuesday is the day when charities ask us to take a break from our holiday shopping and open our wallets to worthy causes. The APA Brentwood is looking to help some four-legged friends with your donations.

“We recently collected 9,912 tennis balls,” Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood, said. “To show how many pets we help in the course of a year. So, we filled a visiting room with all those balls as kind of an enrichment. It’s an outlet for their energy and provides mental stimulation and a great break from the kennel to have a little bit of fun.”

The nonprofit is asking St. Louisans to consider cats and canines this season by adopting, fostering, or donating time or money to help these rescued animals.

“Today is Giving Tuesday, and it’s a day where nonprofits all across the country appeal to people in the community, so support them,” Javier said.

The Animal Protective Association needs help to provide vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries or foster and adoption programs.

“Our hope is to raise $30,000 today and that money will be put immediately to help pets… that we have in our Brentwood and Olivette shelters,” Javier said.