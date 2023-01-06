FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The case of a Missouri fugitive wanted for child sex crimes will be featured in a new reality TV show series this weekend.

Authorities have issued a federal arrest warrant for Donald Eugene Fields II in Franklin County. He is wanted on child sex trafficking and child rape charges.

Information on Fields’ case will be featured on the “WANTED” segment of On Patrol: Live, a television series that just debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers.

During a press conference last month, members of the FBI St. Louis Office said Fields is believed to still be in Franklin or Phelps counties. He’s also known to frequent casinos in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Authorities claim Fields trafficked at least one underage girl between Jan. 2013 and June 2017.

Fields also faces charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court. A local arrest warrant was issued by the court after he failed to appear for a March 3, 2022, hearing.

The latest episode of On Patrol: Live will run on Friday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m. CT. It will include an interview segment on Fields’ case.

People can watch On Patrol: Live on REELZ channel, which is carried by DirecTV and Dish. People can also access the episode through Sling, Philo, and SelectTV.