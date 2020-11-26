On Thanksgiving Eve, family of slain police officer volunteers at St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS – Volunteers spent Wednesday morning at the St. Louis Area Foodbank sorting through items collected for a food drive. 

Among those helping out: the wife and children of a St. Louis police officer. 

The family of Tamarris Bohannon sorted and packaged items to be distributed to families in the St. Louis area. 

It was their way of honoring the husband, father, and fallen hero. 

Bohannon, 29, was shot and killed in the line of duty August 29. 

At the family’s request, a food collection drive was held in honor of Bohannon, with the help of the FBI Citizens Alumni Academy and the St. Louis Area Foodbank. 

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the Bohannon family about the significance of the event. 

