ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews embarked on a brief rescue effort after a man trying to get away from police Tuesday afternoon ended up in the Missouri River.

Rescue teams took out boats to Sioux Passage Park in North St. Louis County in an effort to rescue the suspect from the water. Police have not identified the suspect by name or age, but officer tried to stop him while responding to a destruction of property call.

The St. Louis County Police Department and several other agencies responded to the situation. Police tell FOX2 as of 4:35 p.m. that the suspect got out of the river and ran away. No one was recovered from the water, and police are working to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.