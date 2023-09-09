BRIDGETON, Mo. – Hundreds of homes once sat on the grounds of a disc golf course in northwest St. Louis County.

The Carrollton subdivision of Bridgeton has been cleared of homes for more than a decade, and in many spots, closer to two or three. Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses were forced out of Bridgeton when St. Louis Lambert International Airport moved forward with plans for a billion-dollar runway.

With the subdivision largely abandoned, one of the challenges the City of Bridgeton faces in the present day is how to give it new life. The Carrollton Park Disc Golf Course, located conveniently near businesses and apartments that still stand, offers hope for more to come.

Carrollton Park Disc Golf Course (FOX 2 photo – March 2023) Carrollton Park Disc Golf Course (FOX 2 photo – March 2023)

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the Carrollton Park Disc Golf Course was established in 2012 by Dave McCormack. It consists of 18 holes and stretches through more than 7,600 feet of land, earning praise as a gold-level course.

The PDGA writes of the course: “Very cool terracing and landscaping create a unique golfing experience. A must-play in the STL area.”

Some boundaries of the course are stationed along a border from Interstate 270. Other parts stretch through Woodford Way Drive, Ralls Lane, Sangamon Drive and Gallatin Lane.

The City of Bridgeton shares the following map of the course:

Map of Carrollton Park Disc Golf Course (Courtesy: City of Bridgeton)

Some remnants of homes, many that were built in the 1950s, still exist around the course. There are an abundance of trees that can help generate scenic fall views. Some entry points to driveways still exist too, through grass largely covers the locations of former homes.

Disc golf enthusiasts at UDisc says hills can pose some challenges. “Slight to moderate elevation change. Very fair lines and landing zones, but the road OB and very thick rough is looming on every hole if you get out of position,” said UDisc in a review.

Fan reviews via DGCourseReview.com are generally supportive of the disc golf course.

“Carrollton does nearly everything right as a course. Defined landing zones, tricky pin spots, and picky tee shots. It’s all accomplished by a great McCormack design,” said player Surge5.

“Best tee pads in St Louis. All fairway grass is cut well. All signs and baskets in great shape. Entire course is clean, dry and plays great,” said player JFellows.

“There are a number of great holes on the course offering both short and long distance shots. The course will challenge every aspect of your game,” said player Jacobpaul81.

The course is open to the public during daytime hours, but with sunny and 70s ahead, it could get busy quickly. A local tournament known as the St. Louis Open is planned at the course from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17.