Once homeless student now thriving in college thanks to generosity from the community

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In late November, Nevaeh Scales shared her story with us. She was homeless much of high school but was committed to her schoolwork. Nevaeh knew college was her way out and she earned a scholarship to Maryville University.

Before winter break, Nevaeh meet up with a former high school teacher for lunch. That teacher noticed that Nevaeh didn’t have many clothes or materials to fill a dorm room.

Nevaeh never asked for help, but after hearing her story, the community was ready to give.

A GoFundMe for Nevaeh reached nearly $9,000. Nevaeh was able to pay off her dorm deposit so she had somewhere to stay over Christmas break.

As a cybersecurity major, Nevaeh had an old, outdated computer to work with. The president of Maryville University spoke with professors in the cybersecurity unit and figured out what computer would be best for Nevaeh and gifted it to her.

Through her story, Nevaeh has been making connections with many of her professors and community members who reached out.

Nevaeh said she is not sure why so many people connected with her story. Maybe it’s because she is open about what her story is.

“I’m not ashamed of where I come from. I’m just trying to be better than it,” she said.

Whatever it is, it has people all over cheering for her, and sending anything to help.

When the spring semester starts on Monday, for the first time ever, Nevaeh only has to worry about her schoolwork.

She says over this Christmas break while school was out, she learned that you don’t know what people are capable of until you give them a chance.

It is a lesson not out of a textbook, but taught by a community.