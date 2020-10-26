One Cardinal Way finally completed in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals must watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. But those who want to watch the Cardinals next season will find the finally complete One Cardinal Way with some of the best views in town.

“If you walk around, you’ll see so many things wrapped into one,” says Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals president. “Inside you’ve got hang-out areas and TVs and a coffee bar and indoor-outdoor bar; full-service for residents. There’s a gym on the other side of the building. There are cookout areas outside and turf area with great views and the pool. You sort of have everything.”

DeWitt III believes the full potential of this building comes after the COVID pandemic has passed but says this structure was built for working from home while having a view of home plate.

“So many people are working from home,” says Marnie Sauls, executive director of residential management at One Cardinal Way. “You’ve got this additional space to work from little cubbies down here. We’ve got booths set up. So many spaces where people can just spread out.”

DeWitt says the 30-story residential tower in downtown St. louis is 80 percent leased out since opening to the public. While Phase 2 of Ballpark Village settles into the neighborhood, there is a look towards Phase 3.

“I’d love to see a residential tower in addition to this one,” DeWitt says. “I don’t know how big or what sort of format. I was involved in the downtown planning process. They’re unveiling that new plan and it calls for getting more residential downtown.”

Monday morning, it’s a media tour of the amenities deck on the eighth floor overlooking Clark Street and Busch Stadium

From the baseball wall with 1,295 baseballs near the fireplace to the home plate artwork, to pictures of St. Louis teams through the years, there’s a lot to like for a baseball fan in Mound City.

“This morning, I walked in and noticed the chandelier and lighting and paintings are up,” says DeWitt. “I think last time I walked through it was 95 percent and now it’s 100. So, I’m really excited the lighting is on, the fires are on. It feels cozy and feels like home.”