One charge dropped against Pam Hupp in murder of friend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lincoln County prosecutors drop a charge of armed criminal action against Pam Hupp. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hupp’s lawyers challenged the armed criminal action charge, saying that it had to be filed within three years of the crime.

Hupp remains charged with murder in the 2011 fatal stabbing of her friend, Betsy Faria. She is due in court on September 27th for a status hearing.

Hupp is already serving life in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger in her O’fallon, Missouri, home.

