One dead, 3 injured in Lake Ozark shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured Thursday night on The Strip near Casablanca.

That’s according to Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry who told Fox 2 that the shootings were gang-related. The three injured victims were taken to an area hospital.

“I’m sad for our community and the loss of life,” Newberry said in a statement.

“Our officers were confirmed on the scene within minutes. We will work hard to make our residents and vacationers not just feel safe, but be safe.”

He added that there are “numerous” people in custody as the investigation continues.