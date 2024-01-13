ST. LOUIS – One person has died and another person is hurt after a car crash Saturday in north St. Louis.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Grand Boulevard and North Florissant Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood.

Investigators haven’t determined what led up to the crash. One driver is being treated for unknown injuries after being briefly trapped.

Another person involved in the crash was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced deceased. Police have not identified any of the victims by name, age or gender as of Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash led to a light pole being knocked down by a church along Grand Boulevard.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.