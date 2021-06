ST. LOUIS – One person was killed Sunday when two cars collided in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

The crash happened just before midnight on Hall Street at Thatcher Avenue.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

6/27/2021 11:41PM

HALL ST / THATCHER AVE. St Louis Missouri

Accident Fatality

Relative to a two vehicle accident. Accident Reconstruction has been requested. pic.twitter.com/pXsk9L89Ic — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 28, 2021

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.