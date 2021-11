STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – One person died Wednesday morning in a head-on collision in Ste. Genevieve County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Highway Z south of US-61. The crash happened at approximately 4:56 a.m.

All of Highway Z is shut down for the investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.