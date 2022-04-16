JENNINGS, Mo. – Two people were shot and one of them was killed late this afternoon in Jennings. The shooting took place just before 5:00 pm in the 6300 block of Lillian.

Both victims were sitting inside a vehicle when someone approached in another vehicle and opened fire. Police say a man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the leg.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Cal St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).