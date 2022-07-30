One person has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators did not immediately release any information on the victim’s identity or age. No suspect information is available at this time.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.