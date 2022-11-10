WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue. When police responded to the scene, they found the victim with a stab wound to the chest.

One suspect was arrested at the scene of the stabbing. The victim later died from injuries at a hospital.

Police have not yet disclosed details about the victim or supsect’s identity, gender or age. Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the stabbing. However, police consider the situation an isolated incident and say there is no general threat to the public.

Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.