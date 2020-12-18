CARSONVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night.
Police say at approximately 9:20 p.m., they received a call about a shooting in the 8700 block of Link Avenue.
Officers found 40 -year-old Jerry Monroe dead at the scene.
The other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Those with information about the shooting should call the St. Louis County Police Department at
636-529-8210.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS.
Latest headlines:
- Woman connected to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ arrested in Webster Groves
- New song about the Christmas Star to debut on Monday; Illinois pastor behind tune
- One dead, one injured in St. Louis County Shooting
- Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri State Veterinarian approves reindeer movement
- Biden marks anniversary of deaths of wife, child with visit to burials