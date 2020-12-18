One dead, one injured in St. Louis County Shooting

CARSONVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night.

Police say at approximately 9:20 p.m., they received a call about a shooting in the 8700 block of Link Avenue.

Officers found 40 -year-old Jerry Monroe dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information about the shooting should call the St. Louis County Police Department at

636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS.