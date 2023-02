ST. LOUIS – One person has died and another was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a crash in south St. Louis.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Bates Street and Gravois Avenue.

Police have not yet disclosed details on the victims or what might have led up to the crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a develpoping story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.