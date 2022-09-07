ST. CLAIR, Mo. – One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.

The fire happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of White Road in St. Clair. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which shared about the fire Wednesday via Facebook, has not identified the victim by name, age or gender.

Investigators say the victim was found deceased inside while crews worked to extinguish the fire. It’s unclear what might have caused or led up to the fire at this time.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.