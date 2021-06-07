One horse drinking trough remains in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – Europeans began settling in St. Louis in 1764, according to the city’s website, and along with the people came their horses.
The time of using horses as a means of everyday transportation is now long gone, but when they were common, just as a person would get gas from their car, they would take their horse to the water trough.
The last water trough in St. Louis remains at Virginia and Schirmer in Carondelet.
This was the St. Louis Public Library’s #FridayFunFact. They said the troughs were once “described in an ordinance as “fountains for beasts.”