ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday evening on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near I-270 and Missouri Route 367.

Investigators tell FOX 2 that one man was ejected from a vehicle during a crash. It’s unclear if anyone else is hurt in the collision.

There could be some traffic backups along I-270. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until crews clear the scene of the crash.

Authorities are also responding to a rollover crash Friday evening near Jennings.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.