ST. LOUIS – At least one person is hurt after a shooting Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 5000 block of Thrush Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood to investigate the shooting.

Officers found one person unconscious inside a vehicle. A SLMPD spokesperson says the shooting is one “possibly involving multiple victims,” though did not disclose how many people were hurt.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.