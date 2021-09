ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police pursued a driver in a stolen Go-Kart Wednesday night. It ended up between two houses on Emerson Avenue in north St. Louis just before midnight.

Police spotted the Go-Kart hours after it was stolen. Officers said a man with a gun stole the cart from its owner at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have taken one person into custody for questioning.

This investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.