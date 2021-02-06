One in custody following carjacking and high-speed chase ending in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS- An hour long police high-speed pursuit that began in St. Louis City finally ended around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Maryland Heights.

A Fox 2 viewer captured the end of the chase as police officers boxed in the suspect at Dorsett and McKelvey.

We’re told it all began as a carjacking on West Pine Avenue in the Central West End. The carjacker did show a weapon.

The pursuit traveled into the county where county cops picked up the chase.

Stop-sticks and spikes were put down on the road and three tires on the suspect’s vehicle were destroyed.

Police said the suspect gave up fairly quickly once he was trapped.

There is no indication that the carjacking victim was injured.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available.