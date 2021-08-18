One in five COVID cases in St. Louis County is someone under 18

ST. LOUIS – Health officials say one in five covid cases in St. Louis County is someone under the age of 18.

Some children are already back to school and others will be starting shortly. St. Louis county health officials predict there will be more school-related COVID cases once children are back in class.

The county is reporting an average of 283 new COVID cases a day. Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the county department of public health, says there is a substantial amount of transmission of the Delta variant of the virus among children in the county.

A lot of those cases are in north county and pockets in the southwest area of the county.

“The delta variant is different,” Schmidt said. “Kids are catching and spreading COVID both within school and back to their families and to other people in their community at a rate we did not see last year.”

“We do expect an increase in school-related cases. We will see additional outbreaks just given the sheer volume of the number of kids that will be going back to school.”

Schmidt says that unvaccinated individuals are three times more likely to catch the coronavirus. She stresses that all eligible children and adults interacting with children need to get vaccinated.

She said 47 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.