One killed and one injured in shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. at a gas station on Clara Avenue at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

When the victims arrived at the hospital, one of them died from the injuries. The extent of the other victim’s injuries is unknown.

No word yet on any arrests.

7/14/2021 12:15:00AM

Clara / MLK

Homicide

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

