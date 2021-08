ST. LOUIS – A man and two children were shot in south St. Louis Monday just after 12 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue.

Police said the injured children are 9 years old and 4 years old.

All three victims were conscious and breathing when EMS arrived at the scene. All three have been taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.