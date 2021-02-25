One man killed at Wildwood home following altercation

WILDWOOD, Mo. – One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Wildwood home Wednesday evening.

According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found an adult man dead with at least one gunshot wound. Another man had been shot and was rushed to a local hospital. His injury was not life-threatening.

Investigators learned at least four people were inside the home when the victims arrived. An altercation occurred and shots were fired.

No other injuries were reported, Clay said.

The county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you may call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.