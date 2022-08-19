ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive.

St. Louis County Police Department’s “Crimes Against Persons” detectives are leading the investigation. They say the investigation is very active at this time. Police say that they are not currently, “Looking for any additional suspects.”

Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information about this crime at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).