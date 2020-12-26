One man, two juveniles in custody after fleeing, pointing a gun at police

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said its officers took three males into custody on Christmas after they fled from police and one of them pointed a gun at an officer.

Police said at about 2:20 p.m., they located a black Dodge sedan that was wanted in several felony incidents.

They followed the vehicle until the intersection of Von Phul Street and College Avenue.

“Three individuals bailed out of the vehicle, one of the individuals pointed a firearm at one of the officers, that officer discharged his weapon, firing one shot at the suspect,” Lt. Colonel Michael Sack, SLMPD commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards said.

Authorities said the officer did not hit the suspect.

The three suspects fled throughout the neighborhood and were taken into custody by officers in districts 4, 5, and 6.

Sack said the suspects were taken into custody within about 30 minutes of fleeing the vehicle and were captured in various locations as far as about half a mile away.

Sack said the adult suspect injured his hand from climbing a fence and was offered treatment.

No officers were injured responding to the initial incident, but an officer injured their knee during the search.

The black Dodge was taken in a carjacking Dec. 23.

On the following day, the victim spotted the vehicle on the street and approached it. The suspect(s) fired shots at her.

The suspects are also wanted for a home invasion that happened on Christmas Eve.

The Force Investigation Department will be investigating the portion of the incident where the officer discharged their firearm.

Police said they used K9s to help locate the firearm the suspect pointed at the officer, but they weren’t able to find it.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.