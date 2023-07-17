ST. LOUIS – Tuesday marks one month since a barrage of gunfire erupted during a St. Louis party, killing a teenager and injuring nearly a dozen others. No one has been charged.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 18 in an office building at 14th and Washington in downtown St. Louis.

Investigators said the party was organized on social media.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said Monday that two teenagers have been arrested since the gunfire. However, they were released by Juvenile Court and detectives were asked to investigate more.

On June 23, the department released a photo asking for the public’s help to identify five different teenagers. Caldwell said police now have the teen’s names.

“The juveniles in the photo have been successfully identified and are actively being sought,” Caldwell said.

Police said an additional juvenile, unrelated to the photo, is now being sought.

Eleven teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 were shot. One of the victims, 17-year-old Makao Moore, died. A 17-year-old girl was trampled while fleeing from the scene and suffered minor injuries.

In the hours after the shooting, police said the party was by invite only and officers are investigating how the teens gained access to the building.

Tenants told FOX 2 that they’ve complained about security at the office building because the doors were continuously propped open. Officers have not officially determined how the partygoers got into the building.

Records reveal it was promoted as a short-term rental party, but the building is all office space.

“We still request anyone with information to send tips to CrimeStoppers and/or the homicide division as the investigation continues,” Caldwell wrote.