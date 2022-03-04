One-of-a-kind fire truck in St. Charles County honoring military veterans

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Area veterans joined firefighters with the Central County Fire & Rescue department Friday for a ceremony pushing a new fire truck into service. The American Veteran Fire Truck is a tribute to current service members and military veterans.

“I believe that we can all come together on recognizing that we are who we are as a nation because of our veterans,” said Dep. Chief Jason Meinershagen, Central County Fire & Rescue.

The truck was detailed with images representing each branch of the military, an American flag, and other tributes.

“We have the rights and privileges that we have because our veterans have stood the line,” said Meinershagen.

The ceremony involved pushing the fire truck into the firehouse on Harry S. Truman Boulevard in St. Charles. The “push-in” is a ceremony that began when fire departments relied on horses to carry equipment. Horses could not easily back the equipment in, so firefighters would do the pushing.

One veteran who attended the ceremony is a 100-year-old veteran of World War II. Ralph Goldsticker flew 35 missions with the U.S. Army Air Corps, including two on D-Day.

“One push was all I could get. At age 100, I don’t have much left,” he said.

Military veteran Jeff Violet said the truck was breathtaking. He said, “Just knowing that this vehicle will save lives, just like we did in the military, it’s an honor.”

The inspiration for the truck came following the death of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz. He was killed by enemy forces in Afghanistan in August. Schmitz was from St. Peters. During the ceremony, Meinershagen said Schmitz’s death hit the community and the fire department hard.

The decision to create a fire truck dedicated to veterans almost didn’t happen. The fire truck was about to be painted with a traditional look. The company doing the detailing got the call advising of the wishes to change plans, just in time to switch gears.

The truck was dedicated on Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Meinershagen said the cost of detailing the firetruck was covered by an anonymous donation.

He hopes anyone seeing the American Veteran Fire Truck on a call will reflect on the sacrifice veterans have made and thank them.

The department was grateful for veterans who turned out on Friday to be part of the ceremony.

“The truck represents the veterans that have served our community,” said Meinershagen. “Just knowing they’re here to see their truck, that’s going to be the highlight of my career.”