One of the foulest smelling flowers will bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS – It’s the stinkiest flower in the world and it’s set to bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The “Corpse Flower” called Octavia doesn’t bloom that often. The last time it bloomed was in 2017 and it only lasts for a few days.

It emits an amazingly foul odor.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is also offering a new hike at the Shaw Nature Reserve that is not featured in the brochure. The tour includes a bat survey.

Here is a description from the Botanical Garden’s website:

“As the sun begins to set we will hike towards the river where our wildlife biologist guests will have their equipment set up to catch bats. We’ll test some of our senses as we hike to see how we compare to bats, see some bats that are carefully caught for this bat survey, and experience Shaw Nature Reserve at night.”

The hike is about two miles long with some hills. It is for all ages and begins on July 7 from 7:45pm to 9:30 pm. Meet at the Shaw Nature Reserve Trail House.