WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One of the oldest summer holiday carnivals in the St. Louis area is celebrating the fourth of July at a new location.

The annual Webster Groves Lion’s Carnival has been going on since 1925. In 2020, there was no carnival because of the pandemic.

Last year and this year, the carnival was moved from Hixson Middle School to Eden Theological Seminary. The carnival was moved because of construction going on at the school.

Organizers prepared for the hot weather and the possibility of storms. The commons building is air-conditioned and the Webster Groves fire and rescue crew will be on hand if anyone feels sick.

There will be barbecue, funnel cakes, pretzels, beer, and a special deal for kids Friday and Sunday night, who want to go on the carnival rides.

“Tonight, it’s all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25. They can go as many times as they want,” said Beck Shelton, Webster Lion’s Carnival chairperson. “If parents want a wrist band if parents are going to ride.”

The Webster Lion’s Carnival starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

All proceeds go to Lion’s charities, which pay for vision screening, eyeglasses, and guide dogs for those who are visually impaired.