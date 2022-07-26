ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said emergency crews pulled the person out of the vehicle. This incident is still under investigation.

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

Damage was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.