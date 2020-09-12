One person in custody following a police pursuit in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. – A manhunt continues in Jefferson County after suspects led police on a chase and then ditched their vehicle and ran.

Arnold police were in pursuit of a red car with two suspects that led them on a chase that expanded for several miles across town.

It’s unclear how this pursuit got started, why police were following the car, and the backgrounds of the suspects they were following.

However, one suspect is in custody and police were searching for the second suspect in the residential area of West Outer and Key West.

Police said they are searching for a white male, heavy set, with tattoos, no shirt and wearing shorts.

The suspect is not believed to be armed at this time.

This is a developing story.